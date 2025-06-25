'We Are Building One Of World’s Largest...' - What RIL's Mukesh Ambani Said In His Latest Interview

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has revealed ambitious plans to build one of the world’s most comprehensive and integrated manufacturing ecosystems for green energy,

In a recent conversation with McKinsey & Company’s Gautam Kumra as part of the “Leading Asia” series, Ambani outlined the thinking behind Reliance’s next big bet: a sweeping investment of Rs 75,000 crore into a new energy complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

At the beginning of building any new business, we ask ourselves: “What is the most critical need for India’s development, and how can we fulfill it at scale and over a long arc of time?” That remains a fundamental piece of Reliance. We also have no hesitation in believing we can build businesses of the future. With our experience, we can extrapolate the future 20 years from today,” Ambani said in an interview with McKinsey’s Gautam Kumra.

He went on to add, “We are building one of the world’s largest manufacturing ecosystems for green and clean energy. It spans solar, batteries, hydrogen, bio-energy and much more. This is our contribution to saving planet Earth from the looming climate crisis.”

The Jamnagar blueprint

At the heart of this green push lies the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex—a 5,000-acre site that will house a series of gigafactories focused on manufacturing solar photovoltaic modules, advanced energy storage solutions, green hydrogen electrolysers, fuel cells, and power electronics.

At its Annual General Meeting, Ambani had revealed that RIL will set up 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, while bringing down the cost of green hydrogen to globally competitive levels.

According to Ambani, “The long-term vision is to not just meet India’s energy needs, but to turn the country into a net exporter of green energy.”

First principles approach

What sets this green initiative apart is the philosophy driving it. Ambani told Kumra that every Reliance venture is grounded in a simple, yet powerful question: