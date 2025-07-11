'We Didn’t Enter Healthcare...’: Adani Reveals Real Reason Behind His Big Bet On Healthcare Sector

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Friday announced that he plans to build an AI-first, multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem which integrates affordability, scalability and global best practices.

While speaking at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery - Asia Pacific (SMISS-AP), he said that there is a requirement for a system-wide redesign to meet the needs of the future.

What Did Adani Say?

The ports-to-energy conglomerate said that three years ago on his 60th birthday, his family had pledged Rs 60,000 crore for healthcare, education, as well as skill development.

"We did not enter healthcare because it lacked momentum. We entered because the momentum was not enough," Gautam Adani said.

"The pace of change was out of step with the urgency of future demands. As the landscape unfolded, one truth stood out - healthcare does not need incremental upgrades. It needs a system-wide redesign. Not an evolution but a revolution rooted in intelligence as well as empathy," Adani added.

Adani also urged the global gathering of spine surgeons and specialists to become not only medical leaders but nation-builders.

Additionally, Adani also called upon medical entrepreneurs to explore bold new frontiers - from AI-powered spinal diagnostics to rural surgical units and global centers for robotic spinal care.