'We Need BikeTaxi!' Bengaluru Women Plead with HC to End Bike Taxi Ban In Karnataka

Women commuters in Bengaluru have been advocating for the reconsideration of bike taxis as there is a severe need for affordable and safe transport options for women.

What Is The Ban About?

The Karnataka High Court has instated a state-wide ban on bike taxis and there is an ongoing legal battle regarding the same that has been going on.

Why Are Women Commuters Bothered?

Meanwhile, women commuters have given joined the battle, urging the High Court to reconsider the state-wide ban.

For women with limited income, or non-traditional work hours, bike taxis do not just offer affordability but they also offer convenience as well as safety.

How Are Netizens Reacting To This?

Several individuals have taken to X to react to the situation.

One such X user said, "youth of Karnataka deserve mobility, not monopoly. It's time to question the outdated mindset." This user also added the hashtag #RemoveRamalingaReddy.

Another user wrote in their post on X, "Karnataka is not a kingdom. @RLR_BTM is not a king. We deserve governance, not authoritarian bans.#RemoveRamalingaReddy."