'We need India, It's Just A fact’: Ex-US Official Mary Kissel After Putin-Xi-Modi Troika Smiles

After the largest SCO Summit concluded in Tianjin, China, ex-US adviser Mary Kissel positioned India-US partnership as vital if they were to successfully counter China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

In an interview with Fox News, Kissel, a senior adviser to ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, placed the significance of partnership between both democracies during a period where trade ties are weakening.

The economic ties have been impacted due to the 50 per cent tariff imposition by the US, including levy as punishment for buying Russian oil.

"If we are really serious about considering Communist China the greatest threat to the United States and our way of life, we need India. It's just a fact. We can't fight them alone in the Asia-Pacific," Kissel said.

Her remarks came after the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin, China, where Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral talks

During their bilateral meeting, PM Modi and Xi Jinping acknowledged the importance of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade with Xi saying,"Dragon & Elephant Must Dance Together”.

Both leaders also commented on the progress in their bilateral ties since their last meeting in Kazan during the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

PM Modi-Putin Bonhomie At SCO Summit

PM Modi highlighted the robust bond between India and Russia during a bilateral meeting with Putin. He mentioned that both countries have consistently supported each other, even in the toughest times.

A challenge for Trump administration?

Kissel also pointed out that India's engagement during the SCO summit could pose a significant challenge to the Trump administration in dealing with China's assertiveness.