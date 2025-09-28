'We Offer A Vastly Superior Experience To Microsoft': Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu

Zoho I Microsoft: Zoho Founder and ex-CEO Sridhar Vembu has claimed that his domestic web-based online office suite is a far broader and superior offering than Microsoft.

Challenging the IT major publicly, Vembu said his Chennai-based firm is the “only company in the world that can take on Microsoft in the breadth and depth of the product suite."

In his X, formerly Twitter, post, Vembu wrote, "Striking visual of the growth in product range of Zoho and ManageEngine from 2002 to today."

"We are the only company in the world that can take on Microsoft in the breadth and depth of the product suite. Our products offer a vastly superior experience to Microsoft, please take a good look! We are doubling down on R&D in cloud infrastructure, platforms, AI and applications, so you will see even faster innovation from us," he said.



Recently, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a post on X to reveal that he has moved to the Swadeshi software platform offered by Zoho for his productivity work and has even urged PM Narendra Modi to call for adapting the same.

The Union Minister wrote, “I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services.”

Replying to the same, Vembu replied, “Thank you Sir, this is a huge morale boost for our engineers who have worked hard for over two decades to build our product suite. We will make you proud and make our nation proud. Jai Hind.”