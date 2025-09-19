'We’re Not Into Motorcycles, We’re Into Motorcycling': Anupam Thareja | Republic Leadership Conclave

At the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder of Classic Legends and the force behind the revival of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, shared how nostalgia, policy reforms, and consumer passion are shaping the next chapter of India’s two-wheeler market.

Recounting the origins of the venture, Thareja revealed how a casual lunch with Anand Mahindra in 2015 sparked the idea. “He was stepping away from a two-wheeler business that wasn’t doing too well. I suggested reviving Jawa and Yezdi. Having seen the Royal Enfield turnaround, I knew heritage brands could work,” he said.

A subsequent meeting with Boman Irani of the Rustomji Group, then owner of the Yezdi trademark, led to a swift agreement. “He instantly agreed to sell, but with one request—that he also become a partner. That’s how Yezdi came to us. Eventually, Jawa too followed,” Thareja explained.

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, today manufactures multiple retro-modern models. Under the Jawa badge, the line-up features the 350, 42, 42 Bobber, and Perak, while Yezdi offers the Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure, with more in the pipeline.

Asked why he chose to enter an already crowded market, Thareja said the decision was driven by emotional connect rather than volume chase. “On an ICE engine, launching a new brand sounds ridiculous. But I wasn’t just creating bikes—I was reviving memories. Surveys showed the love for these brands was effervescent. Nostalgia, when blended with modern safety and performance, creates a winning formula,” he noted.

The company recently passed on the full benefit of the GST 2.0 revision to its customers. With tax on motorcycles below 350cc cut from 28% to 18%, prices of Jawa and Yezdi models dropped by Rs 13,500 to Rs 17,000, bringing most of them under the Rs2 lakh mark.

“Our Honourable Finance Minister has made our bikes affordable for the masses. It’s a masterstroke by the Prime Minister to give the economy the push it needed,” Thareja said.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about consumer sentiment this festive season. “The GST cut ahead of Diwali will provide the right impetus. My view is this could be the largest Diwali the Indian economy has ever seen,” he remarked, while cautioning that global tariffs and trade conditions remain uncertain.

Thareja also emphasised the importance of community in brand-building. “We are not into motorcycles, we are into motorcycling. If you are into motorcycling, you build subcultures, grow them and make them into brand evangelists,” he said.