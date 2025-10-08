Updated 8 October 2025 at 17:28 IST
WeWork India IPO Allotment Out Today: How to Check Status Online and Listing Details
WeWork India IPO allotment is out on October 8, 2025. Investors can check their status online via NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India. The IPO, an offer-for-sale of ₹3,000 crore, had no fresh issue, with existing shareholders offloading stakes. Shares will list on October 10 at 10 am.
The WeWork India IPO allotment is scheduled to be finalised today, Wednesday, October 8, 2025. For investors who applied, understanding how to check the allotment and what it means is key.
What the IPO was about
The WeWork India IPO was an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.63 crore equity shares worth ₹3,000 crore. Unlike a traditional IPO, there was no fresh issue component, meaning the company itself did not raise funds. Instead, existing shareholders — promoter Embassy Buildcon LLP and investor Ariel Way Tenant Ltd — sold part of their holdings.
Founded in 2017, WeWork India Management is one of the country’s largest premium flexible workspace operators. According to CBRE reports, it has consistently led the sector in revenue over the past three financial years. The IPO is expected to enhance the company’s visibility, provide liquidity for existing investors, and establish a public market for its shares in India.
Subscription details
The IPO received bids for 2,92,68,374 shares, translating to a subscription of 1.15 times the 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
How to check allotment
Investors can track their allotment online through these platforms:
NSE: IPO status check → select “Equity & SME IPO bid details” → pick “WeWork India Management Ltd” → enter PAN & application number → submit.
BSE: IPO allotment page → select “Equity” → choose “WeWork India Management Ltd” → enter PAN/application number → verify captcha → search.
MUFG Intime India: Registrar portal → select “WeWork India Limited” → enter application number or PAN/DP ID → submit.
Listing date and price guidance
WeWork India shares will debut on the NSE and BSE on Friday, October 10, at 10 am. Market reports indicate that unlisted shares are trading around the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 648.
This IPO provides a clear example of how an offer-for-sale structure works in India’s capital markets, giving existing shareholders an opportunity to monetise stakes while enabling investors to participate in a premium company listing.
