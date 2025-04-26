What Happens If Google Loses Chrome? Here's What Browser Chief Revealed

Updated April 26th 2025, 15:11 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has suggested major overhauls in Google's business, including potentially selling its Chrome browser, after a federal court ordered Google to have illegally maintained a monopoly in the market for online searches, as reported by Bloomberg. The DOJ's plan is intended to bring back competition by asking Google to sell Chrome and provide data to competitors.
Parisa Tabriz, General Manager of Google Chrome, testified that Chrome's capabilities like safe browsing and password notifications depend on shared Google infrastructure outside the scope of the browser. She stressed that "trying to disentangle that is unprecedented," indicating the extensive integration of Chrome in Google's ecosystem.
“Chrome today represents 17 years of collaboration between the Chrome people” she said.
Paralleling Tabriz's affidavit, James Mickens, a DOJ computer science specialist, contended that Chrome's divestiture is technologically possible. According to Mickens, "The divestiture of Chrome is feasible from a technical perspective," implying that changing ownership may be able to preserve functionality.
Google is adding artificial intelligence to Chrome, with its Gemini AI assistant as the default. Tabriz added that while other browsers are testing AI, Google sees Chrome as an "agentic browser" that uses AI agents to perform tasks such as filling out forms and online shopping.
Judge Amit Mehta is presiding over a three-week hearing to decide on the changes Google needs to make to its business practices. The DOJ's suggested remedies are to compel Google to divest Chrome, provide data to competitors, and prohibit exclusive search engine default deals. A final decision is due by August 2025, with Google intending to appeal any rulings.
The decision in this case could have far-reaching effects on Google's business and the tech industry as a whole, possibly establishing precedents for antitrust enforcement in the digital era.
Published April 26th 2025, 15:11 IST