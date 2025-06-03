What Is a Debt Sale? Elon Musk’s xAI Plans $5 Billion Raise — Here’s What It Really Means

Morgan Stanley is shopping a $5 billion debt package for Elon Musk's firm xAI, which is seeking a valuation of $113 billion in a share sale worth $300 million, media reports said on Monday.

According to a Bloomberg report, the debt package launched on Monday includes a term loan B, a fixed-rate term loan and senior secured notes.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and the commitments are due on June 17.

It was also recently reported that xAI is selling $300 million in stock that values the company at $113 billion.

What Does This xAI Debt Sale Mean?

This means that the employees will be able to sell shares to investors and a larger investment round is expected to follow the secondary stock offer, in which xAI will offer new equity to outside investors.

