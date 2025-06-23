Blood Collection in 60 Minutes: Amazon's New Diagnostics Service Launched in India

Amazon India has officially announced the introduction of a new health-centric service in the form of Amazon Diagnostics, which is an at home offering to book lab test, track and schedule appointments, and access e-reports via the Amazon application.

This service is being introduced in partnership with Orange Health Labs, which will be available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Noida, and Hyderabad in over 450 pin codes, as per the official company statement.

It also includes a chatbot, which is meant to book diagnostic services. It's accessible to both Prime and non-prime members.

The latest move in the healthcare space by Amazon has now integrated its ongoing pharmacy and clinic offerings under the banner of Amazon Medical by building on the present status of its clinic and pharmacy.

With Amazon Pharmacy, customers now get accessibility to prescription medications and healthcare essentials, along with a free telemedicine consultation service and delivery benefits for prime and non-prime members.

Amazon Clinic allows customers to consult licensed doctors for a range of primary healthcare needs through a seamless digital experience," the company said, while adding that it will offer over 800 diagnostic tests and doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes.

The e-commerce major's India arm further mentioned that its new service is available within the Amazon app, under the ‘Medical’ section. Earlier, this section allowed users to buy medicines and get doctor consultations as well.

The new ‘Amazon Diagnostics’ section expands Amazon’s medical services within the app. As part of the introductory offer, Amazon offers a 15 percent off with the code ‘AMAZON15’. This service will be available starting as early as 6 am to 10 pm.

"This expansion strengthens the foundation of Amazon Medical by building on the existing service of Pharmacy and Clinic. With Amazon Pharmacy, customers get access to a wide range of prescription medications and healthcare essentials, along with a free telemedicine consultation service and delivery benefits for Prime and non-Prime members. Amazon Clinic enables customers to consult licensed doctors for a range of primary healthcare needs through a seamless digital experience," Amazon said in a statement.

Dhruv Gupta, Co-founder, Orange Health Labs said, “Together with Amazon, we will keep raising the bar, delivering an even faster, reliable, and insightful diagnostics experience for people across India.”