What Is EPFO Passbook Lite? New Simplified Portal to Track PF Balance, Contributions & Withdrawals

Ensuring the provision of efficient, transparent and user-friendly services to the members, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a more user friendly portal to its members. It made easy for the users to access their provident fund contributions, transactions involving advances or withdrawals and other things.

What is "Passbook Lite"?

Passbook lite is a user friendly feature introduced on EPFO's member portal, now members no longer have to login to separate passbook portal instead they can directly view the summary of their contributions, withdrawals and balance in a simple and convenient format through the member portal itself.

What this means for you?

The initiative has improved the user experience, getting all important things at one place together for greater ease of access, including passbook access by just one login. however for more detailed view members can continue to access the existing Passbook Postal as well.

The initiative is expected to reduce grievances, improve transparency, and enhance member satisfaction.

What Else is there for you?

When workers change jobs, they use Form 13 online to transfer their PF (Provident Fund) accounts to the new employer's PF office. After the transfer, the old PF office issues a Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) and sends it to the new PF office. Previously, members could only access Annexure K by request, and it was shared only between PF offices. So to promote ease of living, transparency and trust in EPFO, members can now directly download Annexure K in PDF format from Member Portal itself.

It will enable members to track the status of the transfer applications and easily verify that their PF balance and service period have been correctly updated in their new account.

Having a direct download means members can maintain a permanent digital copy for future reference, which is especially important for calculating benefits under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).