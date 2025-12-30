What is the 8th Pay Commission; Who Will be Covered? Key details:

Who will be covered?

What a Pay Commission does

A Pay Commission is constituted to review and recommend changes to: Basic pay structure Pay matrix and fitment factor Allowances such as HRA, TA and DA Pension calculations and retirement benefits Its recommendations are submitted to the Union Cabinet, which decides on acceptance and implementation. Salary revision mechanism As with earlier pay commissions, the revision is expected to involve: A restructuring of the existing pay matrix A fitment factor to revise basic pay Recalibration of allowances linked to basic pay

Dearness Allowance (DA), which is revised twice a year based on inflation data, is usually merged into basic pay at the time of implementation, and then reset.



Impact on pensions

For pensioners, pay commission recommendations typically result in:

Revision of basic pension

Recalculation of family pension

Updated gratuity ceilings and retirement benefits



Past commissions have ensured parity between pre- and post-implementation retirees by revising pension formulas.



Timeline and implementation process

Historically, pay commissions take:

Several months to be constituted

Around 18–24 months to submit recommendations

Additional time for Cabinet approval and implementation



Once approved, salary and pension revisions are often implemented with retrospective effect from a specified date, with arrears paid later.



Fiscal implications

Pay commission recommendations have significant implications for:

The Union government’s salary and pension bill

Annual budget allocations

Long-term fiscal planning



As a result, the government typically phases implementation and examines fiscal sustainability before final approval.



What employees are currently tracking:

Central government employees and pensioners are closely watching:

Formal notification constituting the 8th Pay Commission

Its terms of reference

Timelines for report submission

Decisions on pay matrix revision and allowances



Until the commission is officially notified and its recommendations are submitted, existing pay structures and DA revisions remain in force.