What is the 8th Pay Commission; Who Will be Covered? Key details:
The Centre has initiated the groundwork for the 8th Pay Commission, which is expected to review and revise salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees and pensioners. While an official notification and panel announcement are awaited, the commission is likely to examine key aspects such as the fitment factor, dearness allowance merger and pay matrix structure.
The Union government’s move to initiate steps towards the 8th Pay Commission has brought renewed focus on salaries, allowances, and pensions of central government employees and retirees. While the commission is yet to be formally constituted, its expected rollout will follow the established framework of previous pay commissions.
Who will be covered?
The 8th Pay Commission, once implemented, will apply to:
Central government employees across ministries and departments
Defence personnel
Central government pensioners and family pensioners
State governments are not automatically covered, though many typically revise their pay structures later by adopting or adapting the central recommendations.
What a Pay Commission does
A Pay Commission is constituted to review and recommend changes to:
Basic pay structure
Pay matrix and fitment factor
Allowances such as HRA, TA and DA
Pension calculations and retirement benefits
Its recommendations are submitted to the Union Cabinet, which decides on acceptance and implementation.
Salary revision mechanism
As with earlier pay commissions, the revision is expected to involve:
A restructuring of the existing pay matrix
A fitment factor to revise basic pay
Recalibration of allowances linked to basic pay
Dearness Allowance (DA), which is revised twice a year based on inflation data, is usually merged into basic pay at the time of implementation, and then reset.
Impact on pensions
For pensioners, pay commission recommendations typically result in:
Revision of basic pension
Recalculation of family pension
Updated gratuity ceilings and retirement benefits
Past commissions have ensured parity between pre- and post-implementation retirees by revising pension formulas.
Timeline and implementation process
Historically, pay commissions take:
Several months to be constituted
Around 18–24 months to submit recommendations
Additional time for Cabinet approval and implementation
Once approved, salary and pension revisions are often implemented with retrospective effect from a specified date, with arrears paid later.
Fiscal implications
Pay commission recommendations have significant implications for:
The Union government’s salary and pension bill
Annual budget allocations
Long-term fiscal planning
As a result, the government typically phases implementation and examines fiscal sustainability before final approval.
What employees are currently tracking:
Central government employees and pensioners are closely watching:
Formal notification constituting the 8th Pay Commission
Its terms of reference
Timelines for report submission
Decisions on pay matrix revision and allowances
Until the commission is officially notified and its recommendations are submitted, existing pay structures and DA revisions remain in force.
