'What Jobs Will Matter in 10 Years?': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Thinks It’s Time to Rethink Everything

The co-founder of Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath added to the artificial intelligence (AI) stealing jobs debate and explained 'What jobs will be relevant in 10 years?'

With the increasing use of AI the fears of the loss of traditional jobs has become more and more prevalent, highlighting the need for reskilling and continuous learning.

Nikhil Kamath emphasised in a post on X that a four-year college degree is no longer the norm.

What Did Nikhil Kamath Say?

"Such an interesting question: ““What jobs will be relevant in 10 years?” Personally, I think the days of 4-year college courses are over, lifelong learning is the new norm, for everyone," Kamath wrote in his post on X.

He further shared infographics to highlight the same using data from the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025.

What Did The Report Say?

According to the report, there has been a surge in demand for agricultural, gig and technology roles which will create 170 million jobs as compared to 92 million jobs which will be displaced by 2030 which is a 7% net increase.

Additionally, roles with the largest increase in job numbers by 2030 include farm workers, labourers and agricultural workers, software and applications developers, among others.

The report also noted that the green transition will also create an additional 34 million agricultural jobs while modern lifestyle will boost delivery gigs.