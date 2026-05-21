What Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg Wrote After Firing 8,000 Employees

Meta Layoffs: After the tech mammoth Meta fired 8,000 employees via a 4 AM mail, which impacted the company personnel in Singapore, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted dispelled the possibility a fresh round of layoffs this year.

The mass removal of 8,000 Meta employees, mostly working in product, engineering and managerial functions. was intended to created a flat, AI-centred organisation. According to reports, the 10% global layoff move is expected to generate nearly $3 billion in savings for the California-headquartered company.

After this decision, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly in an internal memo to Meta employees, noted that the rest of the workforce was not at risk of being laid off this year.

Zuckerberg penned in the memo that Meta was not planning to cut more jobs.

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He wrote, “I want to be clear that we do not expect other company-wide layoffs this year," citing a Reuters report.

Previous reports had noted that Meta may fire another 8,000 workers following the first round of layoffs.

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Success Not A Given After 8k Layoffs At Meta: Mark Zuckerberg

In the memo, Mark Zuckerberg noted that artificial intelligence (AI) was going to change the world, and that one cannot take success for granted even for a company like Meta. He explained, “But success isn't a given. AI is the most consequential technology of our lifetimes.”

As per reports, Meta is restructuring following the layoffs, with employees being placed in smaller teams and fewer managerial roles.

Mark Zuckerberg also claimed that he felt the weight of this decision.

He wrote, “It's always sad to say goodbye to people who have contributed to our mission and to building this company. I feel the weight of that, and I'm spending a lot of time making sure we manage this as well as possible.”

Meta has offered severance packages to impacted employees. Workers who were laid off were given 16 weeks of severance, plus another two weeks for every year they had worked at the company.

Mark Zuckerberg's 'No More Layoffs' Memo After 8k Job Cuts At Meta

“Hey everyone,

I want to express my gratitude to everyone leaving today for all of the hard work you've put into serving our community.

It's always sad to say goodbye to people who have contributed to our mission and to building this company. I feel the weight of that, and I'm spending a lot of time making sure we manage this as well as possible.

This is the most dynamic I have seen our industry. I'm optimistic about everything we're building to give billions of people the power to express themselves and connect with the people they care about. I'm also optimistic about delivering personal superintelligence to everyone. We've always focused on putting power in people's hands. This is how we believe progress is made in the world. These values are what makes us different, and they are why Meta has been successful.

But success isn't a given. AI is the most consequential technology of our lifetimes. The companies that lead the way will define the next generation.

We're transforming our company to make sure it will always be the best place for talented people to have the greatest impact. People tell us that they appreciate the ability to take greater ownership and execute their vision with less bureaucracy and management to navigate. At the same time, we also want to provide everyone with as much stability as possible. We won't always get this balance right, but I care deeply about this so we'll keep adjusting and work hard to do right by people along the way.

To that end, I want to be clear that we do not expect other company-wide layoffs this year. I also want to acknowledge that we haven't been as clear as we aspire to be in our communication, and that's one area I want to make sure we improve.

I'm confident in what we're all building together. We are one of the few companies positioned to help define the future. Meta has the talent, the infrastructure, the apps and distribution, and the business model. We have a lot of work ahead, but what's on the other side is going to be extraordinary.

Once again, I'm grateful to those leaving today. And I'm grateful to everyone around the company for all of the historic work we will continue doing together.