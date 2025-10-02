'When Millions Of Flights Take To The Skies...' Gautam Adani Ahead Of NMIA Launch

Ahead of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) inauguration, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, interacted with differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and guards at the greenfield site.

Taking to X, the second richest Indian as per Hurun India Rich List 2025 said, "Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life."

After undertaking a detailed inspection of Mumbai's upcoming airport, he said, "When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step - and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind."

The greenfield airport is being constructed in five phases, making the annual capacity handling of 20 million passengers, and 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo possible in the initial period. Once NMIA undergoes all stages of development it is poised to handle 90 million passengers every year, and 3.2 MMT of cargo per annum.

Further, the Adani Group Founder said, “Every runway, every terminal, every gate here carries the imprint of thousands of hands and hearts. This is more than an airport — it is a monument to the spirit of Bharat, built by its people, for its people.”

Earlier this week, Navi Mumbai International Airport secured an Aerodrome Licence for public use from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The license gives the airport nod to be used as a regular place for departure and landing of airplanes, signaling a step towards achieving operational progress.