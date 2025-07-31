Which Indian Exports Face the Brunt of 25% US Tariffs & Which Might Escape Largely Unhurt?

In a major development that has sent tremors through financial markets, the United States has imposed steep 25% tariffs and potential additional penalties, on Indian imports, marking a significant setback in the long-running trade talks between the two nations.

As per a report by Emkay Global Financial Services, this move has introduced substantial near-term volatility for Indian markets and could create ripple effects in capital flows, currency valuation, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy direction.



Tariff Shock Amid Stalled Talks and Geopolitical Undercurrents

The tariff decision, announced by President Donald Trump, comes amid growing strain over India’s reluctance to open up its agri and dairy sectors, long considered red lines by New Delhi. Emkay’s note emphasises that this trade saga is “far from over,” highlighting the geopolitical undertones behind the economic manoeuvres.



“Even as the US slaps India with 25%+ tariffs, the trade saga is far from over,” Emkay noted. “There is as much of a geopolitical angle to this as an economic one.”

According to the report, the breakdown in talks appears rooted in India’s refusal to concede market access for US agricultural and dairy goods, sectors politically sensitive due to domestic employment implications. However, a newer, more complex dimension has entered the fray: India’s ongoing energy and defence ties with Russia.



Energy and Defence Ties with Russia: The New Spoiler

While the agri-dairy impasse was predictable, the latest US action reportedly includes penalties tied to India’s continued crude oil and defence purchases from Russia—an issue that could muddy negotiations further. Russia’s share in India’s crude oil imports has surged from less than 1% in FY22 to nearly 36% in FY25, thanks to steep wartime discounts.

Yet these discounts have sharply eroded in recent months due to extended sanctions, making the shift away from Russian oil economically viable but geopolitically charged.

“Defence purchases are trickier,” Emkay added, highlighting that about 60% of India’s military hardware remains of Russian or Soviet origin, making a swift strategic pivot difficult despite increasing defence cooperation with the US.



Sectoral Fallout: Textiles, Auto Ancillaries, and Chemicals Most Exposed

Though India’s overall exports to the US amount to just 2% of GDP, the sectoral impact of the tariffs could be substantial. Emkay estimates India’s US exports could fall by $30–33 billion (about 0.8–0.9% of GDP) if the 25%+ tariff regime persists.

Among the most exposed industries are textiles, auto ancillaries, chemicals, and potentially oil marketing companies (OMCs) if Russian imports are further restricted.

Interestingly, sectors like pharma and electronics, which are typically vulnerable in global tariff disputes, have so far been exempt. “Pharma and Electronics have been exempt from any tariffs so far, while Auto is better placed than feared,” the report said, noting that India exports few vehicles to the US and could benefit from Washington’s shifting stance on China, Canada, and Mexico.



INR Under Pressure, RBI's Easing Path Constrained

The Indian rupee has already borne the brunt of the announcement, falling 1.9% in July, making it one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies (EMFX) this month. Emkay warns that the volatility in foreign exchange and capital markets will now feed into the RBI’s decision-making matrix, potentially limiting its ability to continue easing monetary policy despite favourable inflation trends.



“The FX (and rates) volatility is likely to feed into RBI’s reaction function, partly constraining further near-term easing at a time when inflation dynamics have turned highly favourable,” the report stated, citing an FY26 inflation projection of 2.8%.



Volatility in Foreign Flows Adds to Market Fragility

India has already seen net outflows of $1.4 billion in July, reflecting growing investor nervousness. Emkay cautions that continued “policy uncertainty and trade/tariff noises” could exacerbate market fragility, especially with already weak earnings momentum and lofty valuations in Indian equities.

“While we feel that a trade deal will be eventually negotiated, persisting trade/tariff noises and policy uncertainty are likely to keep volatility intact,” Emkay wrote.



Short-Term Sell-Off Likely, But Emkay Recommends Buying the Dip

Despite the gloomy near-term forecast, Emkay maintains a constructive long-term view on Indian equities. The firm believes the 25%+ tariff regime represents a worst-case scenario and anticipates that a final deal, if reached, may feature more moderate tariff rates.



Crucially, high-weightage sectors such as financials, technology, and consumption remain unaffected by the new tariff regime. Emkay thus sees any sharp correction as an opportunity.

“We believe the 25%+ regime is the worst-case scenario… A meaningful correction is an opportunity to buy the market with consumer discretionary and industrials as the key sectors,” the report advised.

