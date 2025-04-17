Who is Anmol Singh Jaggi? From Clean-Tech Poster Boy to SEBI Watchlist

Anmol Singh Jaggi carved a niche for himself in India’s clean-tech space, earning a reputation as a visionary entrepreneur with a strong focus on sustainability. In 2019, he co-founded BluSmart Mobility, India’s first all-electric ride-hailing platform, and also holds the position of Managing Director at Gensol Engineering Ltd.—a company that began in the solar energy sector before expanding into electric vehicle leasing.

A graduate in Applied Petroleum Engineering from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun (Class of 2007), Jaggi quickly emerged as a leading figure in the green energy ecosystem. Under his stewardship, Gensol successfully executed over 15 GW of renewable energy projects and currently manages a 4.5 GW solar operations and maintenance portfolio.

Jaggi played a pivotal role in aligning Gensol’s electric mobility ambitions with BluSmart’s operational model. With a fleet of fully electric cabs, fixed pricing, and a focus on reliability, BluSmart quickly gained traction among urban commuters seeking a sustainable alternative to Ola and Uber.

However, recent developments have cast a shadow over his legacy. The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) has issued an interim order barring Anmol and his brother Puneet Singh Jaggi from holding any directorial or managerial roles in Gensol and its subsidiaries. The action follows serious allegations of financial impropriety.

According to SEBI, the Jaggi brothers allegedly diverted approximately ₹978 crore in loans—disbursed by government agencies such as IREDA and PFC for electric vehicle procurement—towards unrelated ventures and personal expenditures, including a $5 million apartment.