Who Is Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO Under Fire For Ahmedabad Crash?

The tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, which claimed 241 lives, marks the airline’s gravest crisis in recent history — and a defining test of leadership for Campbell Wilson, the airline’s CEO and Managing Director.

As Air India faces immense public scrutiny and a complex investigation, Wilson has emerged as the face of the airline’s response during this difficult time.

A Difficult Moment for Air India

In a video message, Wilson expressed grief over the tragedy, stating, “All of us at Air India are devastated by this loss and grieve for those affected, their families, and their loved ones.”

He assured that the airline is providing “full and unstinting assistance” and is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

Wilson personally visited the crash site in Ahmedabad and met with officials overseeing recovery and support efforts. Air India has deployed an advanced team of 100 carers and 40 engineers and has established Friends and Relatives Assistance Centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and London Gatwick to assist affected families.

Parent company Tata Group has also announced Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of each victim and has committed to covering medical expenses for the injured.

A Timeline of Challenges Since Campbell Wilson’s Takeover

Since taking charge as CEO & MD on June 15, 2022, Campbell Wilson — a veteran aviation executive from New Zealand — has overseen an ambitious turnaround plan at Air India. However, his tenure has been repeatedly marked by regulatory issues, safety concerns, and operational challenges.

Here’s a timeline of the major setbacks the airline has faced under his leadership:

June 2022: Campbell Wilson officially takes over as CEO & MD of Air India following Tata Group’s acquisition of the airline in a $2.2 billion deal. His appointment comes with a mandate to modernise the airline and restore its global reputation.

January 2023: Air India is fined $35,000 by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for mishandling unruly passengers on flights from New York and Paris. The regulator says the airline failed to follow standard operating procedures.

June 2023 & July 2024: A Delhi–San Francisco flight is forced to land in Russia due to engine trouble. A year later, a similar issue arises involving a suspected cargo hold problem on the same route, raising concerns over aircraft maintenance and preparedness.

March 2024: The DGCA fines Air India Rs 8 million ($93,000) for violating revised crew duty time and rest regulations. The watchdog finds that the airline failed to provide adequate rest periods to pilots on ultra-long-haul routes.

March 2025: Air India’s $400 million cabin overhaul program faces delays due to global supply chain constraints. The first refurbished aircraft enters service months behind the targeted mid-2024 timeline, affecting the airline’s rebranding efforts.

May 2025: Air India warns of a potential $600 million financial hit due to Pakistan’s ongoing airspace ban, which forces longer flight routes and higher fuel expenses. The airline formally seeks government assistance to mitigate losses.

June 2025: The crash of AI-171 becomes the most severe aviation disaster in decades for Air India. Investigations are ongoing, and the cause remains unclear. Wilson and the airline pledge full transparency and support.

Campbell Wilson: Background and Leadership

Campbell Wilson brings over 26 years of aviation experience. He began his career with Singapore Airlines in 1996, later becoming the founding CEO of Scoot, SIA’s low-cost arm. He also served as SIA’s Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, overseeing global operations, pricing, and branding.