Who is Claire Mazumdar? The 37-Year-Old Successor Of Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Considered as one of India's richest women and Chairperson of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, has signalled that her succession plan involves her niece Claire Mazumdar as part of the way ahead to solidify future leadership.

"Claire will transition into my role at the right time so not planning to hang up my boots just yet!," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on X.

The billionaire founder of Biocon said, "I am the sole owner of Biocon, and I need to make sure that I put it in good hands... I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company," citing a Fortune India interview.

This also indicates that the biopharma industry leader is envisioning the firm's chapter after her departure inclusive of a focus on

advanced biotechnology and artificial intelligence (AI).

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Who is Claire Mazumdar?

Currently, Claire Mazumdar, 37, leads the Bicara Therapeutics, a US-based biotechnology company incubated by Biocon and listed on Nasdaq.

She was trained in biological engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), holds a MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a doctorate in cancer biology from Stanford School of Medicine.

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In 2018, she took over as Bicara' CEO and helped the company get public listed in 2024. The company's market cap has surpassed the $1.6 billion mark as it leads cancer therapy under clinical development, as per the report.

Earlier, she gained experience with her stints at Rheos Medicines, where she helped in building upon the partnership with Roche, and at Third Rock Ventures, where Mazumdar worked on company creation and supported business development projects across the company's portfolio.

Now, she also serves on the Board of Directors of Relay Therapeutics and Noora Health, a non-profit focused on improving patient outcomes and strengthening health systems by training family caregivers.