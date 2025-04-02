Who Is Poonam Gupta, RBI's New Deputy Governor Taking Over Ahead Of MPC?

The government has officially appointed Dr Poonam Gupta, the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) for a three-year term, according to PTI sources.

The sources told PTI that the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved Gupta’s appointment for the post of Deputy Governor in the RBI for three years from the date of joining.

This appointment fills the vacancy left by M.D. Patra, who stepped down in January. Dr Gupta’s extensive academic and professional background makes her a noteworthy addition to the RBI leadership, especially as she takes on this role ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for April 7-9, 2025.

A Distinguished Career in Economics

Dr. Poonam Gupta brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Currently, She is the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), India’s largest economic policy think tank. She is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Her career spans prestigious roles, including Lead Economist for Global Macro and Market Research at Policyl.

She was a professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) and the Delhi School of Economics.

Gupta was a researcher at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where she contributed to the Asia and Pacific, European, and Research Departments.

Dr. Gupta also held the position of RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP). Her tenure at the World Bank, starting in 2013, saw her leading policy research and contributing to global macroeconomic studies.

Academic Excellence

Dr. Gupta holds a PhD in International Economics from the University of Maryland, USA, and a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. Her doctoral research earned her the prestigious 1998 EXIM Bank Award.

Contributions to Research and Policy

Dr. Gupta’s research has been widely published in leading academic journals, including the Journal of Finance and the Journal of International Economics.