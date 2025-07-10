Republic World
Updated 10 July 2025 at 19:14 IST

Who Is Priya Nair, HUL's New MD & CEO? Check Details

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in a stock exchange filing has announced that Rohit Jawa will be stepping down as MD & CEO of the FMCG conglomerate starting from July 31, 2025.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
Priya Nair
Priya Nair | Image: Priya Nair

Who Will Replace Rohit Jawa?

The company further added that Jawa will be replaced by Priya Nair, subject to approval of shareholders and other statutory approvals.

Who Is Priya Nair?

Priya Nair will be the first woman to be the CEO and MD of HUL.

She is currently serving as Business Group President – Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, and oversees a €13 billion portfolio that includes hair care, skin care, prestige beauty, and health and wellbeing brands across more than 20 markets.

Additionally, she is also a commerce graduate from Sydenham College, MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune and has also completed executive education at Harvard Business School.

She has been associated with the company for 30 years and she began her career in consumer insights and has led brands like Dove, Rin, and Comfort.

Published 10 July 2025 at 19:14 IST