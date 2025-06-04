Who Is Shanti Ekambaram - The Leader To Top Hurun's List Of Women Leaders In 2025

Shanti Ekambaram, the Deputy Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank has topped Hurun's list of women leaders in India across multiple categories.

Who Is Shanti Ekambaram?

Shanti Ekambaram, the Deputy Director at Kotak Mahindra Bank leads innovation in digital banking and financial inclusion, according to the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List - a collaborative effort by Candere as well as Hurun India.

Previously Shanti Ekambaram was the President of Consumer banking in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Before this, she was also the President of Corporate & Investment Banking for 11 years till April 2014, wherein she was responsible for ensuring delivery of comprehensive solutions to leading Indian Corporates, Public Sector Undertakings, Financial Institutions, Multinationals as well as the Government.

She is also part of the private lender's Executive Board which drives and oversees the Group's growth charter.

Shanti has been associated with the group for more than 26 years and is responsible for setting up several business units.

She is also on the Board of the Indian Institute of Management – Bangalore (IIM-B).

Before joining Kotak Mahindra Group, Shanti had a short stint with Bank of Nova Scotia - the Canadian International Bank, with their corporate banking and treasury division.

Shanti had graduated from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai, with a Bachelor of Commerce and has completed her Chartered Accountancy and Cost Works Accountancy.

She is also a philanthropist at heart and has been supporting several NGOs, and raised pledges for causes that are close to her heart through Mumbai Marathon.