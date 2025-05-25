Who is Shravin Bharti Mittal? Know All About The Heir To India's Top Business Families

Shravin Bharti Mittal is the newest significant member to join the list of high-profile ultra-rich individuals to bow out from the U.K and permanently shift base to the UAE. | Image: Bharti Airtel/ Linkeldn

Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal’s son Shravin Mittal,37, is the new member to join the list of high-profile ultra-rich individuals to bow out from the U.K and permanently shift base to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per an Bloomberg report.

This move comes after the country implemented a sweeping tax overhaul targeting the country’s non-domiciled residents.

Shravin, who now lists the United Arab Emirates as his residence, had earlier set up an Abu Dhabi branch for Unbound, an investment firm he founded in London.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Sunil Mittal & Family has a net worth of Rs 2.56 lakh crore, making it as one of the richest Indian families

Billionaire Shravin Bharti Mittal's U.K Exit Move Sparks Buzz Around His Growth Story

Founder and CEO of Unbound, Shravin Bharti Mittal, started this enterprise with an focus on enterprise software, logistics, and fintech on a worldwide scale. The London-headquartered firm is aided by the Bharti Global, along with a prominent sovereign wealth fund and several large conglomerates and families.

Shravin began his professional journey as an Analyst at J.P. Morgan Cazenove in London, where he worked from July 2009 to June 2010, focusing on Investment Banking in TMT. He then served as a Manager at Airtel from June 2010 to August 2012, overseeing operations in Africa and India.

In 2013, Shravin gained exposure as a Partner Intern at Dropbox in the San Francisco Bay Area. Later, he took on the role of Assistant Director at Better Capital LLP from September 2014 to February 2014.

His next move was to join SoftBank Group International as an Investor from March 2016 to February 2017.