During a tech conference held in San Fransisco, Californai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai ended up revealing a rare insight into what he believes will tak up the posidyion of CEO at the tech mamoth.

Without hinting on any likely names or the one's he belived would be a perfect fit as Google CEO or indicating that he had any plans to retire, Pichai said that it made clear that the next CEO will need to a have garsp over the power and responsibility that's present with Google’s influence.

The remark comes amid growing concerns about artificial intelligence replacing humans. Pichai’s response was seen as a reflection of Google’s focus on integrating artificial intellegence (AI) across its operations.

On the same, he mentioned that AI will increase productivity of engineers by taking care of the more repetitive parts of their work.

“It’s about making people more effective, not replacing them,” he explained. Google, he said, while sharing plans to hire more engineers through 2026.

AI Key To Google's Leadership Goals

Further, dubbing AI a companion, Pichai said that it will be key to leadership roles at Google. He also noted that, through 2026, Google’s parent company Alphabet plans to hire more engineers — a move that underlines the continuing importance of human involvement in core operations.

In a personal reflection moment, Pichai reflected on his early years growing up in Chennai, India. He described struggling with basic needs like water during a severe drought. His family would line up for water delivered by trucks, receiving just eight buckets per household.

At the conference, Pichai also sought to allay fears surrounding AI, emphasising that it should be viewed as an enhancement