Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Dies at 49

Agnivesh Agarwal, the 49-year-old son of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, passed away in the United States following a sudden cardiac arrest. His death was confirmed through a social media post by his father, who described the loss as the “darkest day” of his life.

According to available information, Agnivesh was undergoing treatment in New York after sustaining injuries in a skiing accident when he suffered the fatal heart attack.

Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal?

Agnivesh Agarwal was a prominent business executive within the Vedanta ecosystem and its associated ventures. He served as Chairman of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), one of India’s largest private thermal power plants, and earlier held the position of Chairman of Hindustan Zinc Limited, a major global zinc producer.

Beyond India, he founded Fujairah Gold FZC in the UAE, a precious metals and copper manufacturing business, marking his international footprint in metals and resources.

A Personal and Professional Legacy

Educated in India and abroad, Agnivesh was known for maintaining a low public profile while being actively involved in strategic decision-making across power, metals and natural resources. In his tribute, Anil Agarwal highlighted his son’s compassion, humility and commitment to nation-building.

