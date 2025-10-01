Who Will Produce India's 5th-Generation Stealth Fighter Jets? HAL, L&T Among Top Bidders

HAL, and L&T among five others have placed bids to partner with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). | Image: X

In a race to manufacture India's fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, seven companies such as HAL, and L&T have placed bids to partner with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Among the mix of seven bidders, two companies will be shortlisted and receive Rs 15,000 crore between them to build five models of the AMCA - to the highest standards - before manufacturing rights are offered.

The key bidders list includes Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, and Adani Defence.

The bids will now be assessed by committee chaired by ex-BrahMos Aerospace chief A Sivathanu Pillai, according to an ANI report.

Next, the committee will submit its report to the Defence Ministry after which the final decision will be made.

The AMCA - the core of Rs 2 lakh crore manufacturing project expected to produce over 125 fighter jets - is not expected to be ready for induction into the Air Force before 2035.

After the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet are manufactured within India, the south Asian nation will join a list of heavyweight countries like the US (F-22 and F-35), China (J-20), and Russia (Su-57).

What Is The AMCA?

The AMCA greenlight underlines India's push to modernise its military, including weapons and equipment upgrades, after recent military tension with nuclear-armed Pakistan and China.

As part of those upgrades India, in April signed a Rs 63,000 crore deal to buy 26 Rafale-M fighter jets - i.e., the marine variants - from France's Dassault Aviation. To be delivered by 2031, these will replace aging Russian MiG29Ks. The Air Force already operates 36 Rafale-C fighters.

What You Need To Know About 5th-Gen Fighter Jets?

India's first fifth-gen fighter will be a single-seat twin-engine jet with advanced stealth coatings and internal weapons bays like those on US and Russian planes - the F-22, F-35, and Su-57.

It reportedly will have an operational ceiling of 55,000 feet and carry 1,500kg in weapons in internal bays, with 5,500kg more externally. The AMCA will likely carry a further 6,500kg in fuel.

The core is the use of superior battlefield software that gives the pilot detailed information about the battle space and enemy combatants, as well as anything to might give them an edge.

Specifically, they have innovative avionics that can network with 'friendlies' for enhanced situational awareness and C3, or 'control, command, and communications' capabilities.