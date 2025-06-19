Why Aeroflex Industries' shares are Zooming by 12%

Aerofllex Industries has commenced commercial production of metal bellows, with a new line capable of producing 1.2 lakh units annually. | Image: Aeroflex Industries

Shares of Aeroflex Industries surged 12% on Thursday, trading at Rs 196.40, buoyed by robust financial performance, expansion momentum, and a growing investor appetite for quality midcaps. In contrast, the BSE Metal index was down 0.7%, standing at 30,223.7.

Over the last one year, Aeroflex’s stock has delivered a whopping 30.2% return, surging from Rs 150.90 to Rs 196.40—a gain of Rs 45.50. This outperformance stands in stark contrast to the broader BSE Metal index, which has declined by nearly 10% during the same period.

Currently, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 48.4, based on trailing twelve-month earnings.

Financial Performance

Aeroflex Industries Limited reported a net profit of Rs 11.23 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 15.20 crore in the preceding quarter (December 2024). In the year-ago period, profit stood at Rs 10.03 crore.

Revenue for the March quarter came in at Rs 91.81 crore, slightly lower than Rs 100.36 crore in Q3, but higher than Rs 79.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2025, Aeroflex reported total income of Rs 378.76 crore, marking an increase from Rs 321.75 crore in FY24. Net profit for the year rose to Rs 52.50 crore, up from ₹41.73 crore in the previous fiscal.

Expansion plans on full swing

Aeroflex Industries has commenced commercial production of metal bellows, with a new line capable of producing 1.2 lakh units annually. It also scaled up stainless steel hose capacity to 16.5 million meters and doubled composite hose lines to meet rising orders.

Aerospace projects