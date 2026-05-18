India's oldest stock exchange, BSE Ltd is likely to replace Wipro as part of the Nifty 50 Index in September 2026, as per an analysis by Quiddity Advisors.

An index change is possible when one eligible stock whose Average Float Market Cap (AFMC) is greater than 1.5 times the AFMC of the smallest index member.

Analyst Janaghan Jeyakumar of Quiddity Advisors said that BSE clears this requirement with its AFMC exceeding 1.5 times that of Wipro — making Wipro the most vulnerable name in the index.

This one-way flow change for the Nifty 50 is estimated at $639 million.

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BSE's stock has been among India's top-performing financial stock over the past year, rising over 63%.

Its has become one of the strongest-performing financial stocks in India over the past year.

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Weekly Sensex options, in particular, have become a major growth driver, contributing to record earnings and renewed investor interest in the exchange operator.

The rally has also reflected the broader boom in retail market activity, with Indian investors increasingly participating in equities and derivatives despite global volatility.

While BSE has flourished, Wipro's troubles have enhanced faced a far more difficult year.

The IT company’s shares have fallen more than 25 per cent over the same period, weighed down by weakness across the technology sector and uncertainty around the long-term impact of artificial intelligence on traditional IT services.

Investor sentiment worsened further after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results. Revenue missed analyst expectations, while Wipro projected growth guidance of between -2 per cent and 0 per cent for the next quarter.