Why Delhi Gets Cheap Power While Noida & Ghaziabad Bills Burn Holes in Pockets

Updated 19 June 2025 at 16:37 IST
As temperatures soar across Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh (UP), residents are not just battling the scorching summer but also steep electricity bills—especially in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, where power bills are significantly higher than in Delhi.
Despite similar consumption patterns—especially in the summer months when air conditioners and ceiling fans run non-stop—households in these Uttar Pradesh cities are bearing a steeper financial burden due to higher tariffs, fewer subsidies, and added surcharges.
A household using around 267 units per month, roughly the output of one fan and one 1.5-ton air conditioner running daily, would have to shell out Rs 1,829 in UP. This includes fixed monthly charges, fuel surcharges (FPPCA), and time-of-day (TOD) levies that kick in during peak usage hours.
On the contrary, a similar household in Delhi would be billed approximately Rs 1,300, thanks to state-backed subsidies that ensures that the first 200 units consumed are free of cost.
Tariff structure:
It is pertinent to note that once usage exceeds 200 units, the subsidy is withdrawn entirely—not just on excess units, but on the total consumption. Still, even with this caveat, the bills remain lower than in UP’s urban areas.
For the same level of usage, residents of Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida are paying 30–38% more than their Delhi residents The lack of subsidy support, additional charges like TOD and FPPCA, and higher base tariffs are the key factors behind the widening disparity.
Published 19 June 2025 at 16:37 IST