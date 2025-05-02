Why Did Tesla's European Sales Plunge in April? Here's What You Need to Know

A major contributing factor to Tesla’s struggles is the growing competition within the electric vehicle (EV) market. | Image: Tesla India

Tesla witnessed a sharp decline in sales in the European market during April, reflecting a significant setback for the electric vehicle giant. According to recent reports, the company’s sales dropped by 28.2% in March, with major declines across several key European regions.

Notable among these were Sweden, where Tesla’s sales fell by a staggering 80.7%, Denmark by 67.2%, and France by 59.4%. Industry analysts reckon that this performance marks a worrying trend for Tesla, which has historically dominated the European electric vehicle market.

Rising Competition

A major contributing factor to Tesla’s struggles is the growing competition within the electric vehicle (EV) market. Established carmakers and new entrants alike are intensifying their efforts in the EV sector, with companies like BYD and SAIC Motor from China expanding their presence across Europe. These manufacturers are offering more affordable EV options, which has reduced Tesla's marketshare, particularly in price-sensitive regions.

Elon Musk’s remarks

The decline in sales is also being attributed to the increasing political controversies surrounding Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk. Musk’s outspoken political views and support for far-right movements have sparked backlash in several European countries.

Supply chain disruptions

Tesla has also been dealing with ongoing supply chain disruptions and delays in releasing new models. The long-awaited updates to its popular Model Y, along with other new releases, have been postponed.

Looking Ahead