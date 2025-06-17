Why Did Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Crash Over 7% In Early Trade Today? Explained

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart witnessed a sharp decline of over 7% in early trade on Tuesday after reports surfaced that the company’s promoter, Samayat Services LLP, has likely offloaded a 20% equity stake via a large block deal.

According to several media reports, 91 crore shares worth a staggering Rs 10,488 crore changed hands at Rs 115 apiece.



The identity of the buyers in the deal remains undisclosed as of now.



Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 115.85, dipped to a low of Rs 115.10, and was trading at Rs 120.50 at 10:37 am, marking a 3.52% intraday fall.

Similarly, on the NSE, Vishal Mega Mart opened at Rs 115.49, dropped to Rs 113.50, and was trading at Rs 120.19, down by 3.73% or 4.66.



Prior to today’s market opening, reports suggested that the promoter was planning to offload a 10% stake in Vishal Mega Mart worth approximately Rs 5,057 crore at a floor price of Rs 110 per share, which was nearly 12% lower than Monday’s closing price of Rs 124.90.



However, the actual transaction appears to have doubled that estimate, triggering investor concern and intense stock activity.



About Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart is one of India’s leading hypermarket chains, catering to the middle and lower-middle-income demographics. It offers a wide range of products including apparel, household goods, personal care, and FMCG items, emphasising affordability across urban and semi-urban areas.

