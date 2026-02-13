After the San-Francisco headquartered AI firm Anthropic raised $30 billion, Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a scathing attack dubbing the firm as both 'misanthropic', and 'evil'.

The AI safety and research company recently raised "$30B in funding at a $380B post-money valuation."

Anthropic tweeted, "We’ve raised $30B in funding at a $380B post-money valuation. This investment will help us deepen our research, continue to innovate in products, and ensure we have the resources to power our infrastructure expansion as we make Claude available everywhere our customers are."

The company earlier revealed that its run-rate revenue is $14 billion, and has grown over 10x in each of the past 3 years, which it credited to its position as the "intelligence platform of choice for enterprises and developers."

However, Elon Musk, who's firm xAI is in competition with Anthropic's Claude AI model, said, "Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men. This is misanthropic and evil. Fix it [sic]."

“Frankly, I don’t think there is anything you can do to escape the inevitable irony of Anthropic ending up being Misanthropic. You were doomed to this fate when you chose your name. The Name of the Wind,” the tech billionaire said.

This comes after the Series G funding co-led by D. E. Shaw Ventures, Dragoneer, Founders Fund, ICONIQ, and MGX concluded.

"The investment will fuel the frontier research, product development, and infrastructure expansions that have made Anthropic the market leader in enterprise AI and coding," the company said.