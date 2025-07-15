Why Elon Musk Gave Tesla India’s Big Launch a Miss

Tesla Inc. made its official debut in India this week, opening its first dealership in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The event was a milestone for the electric car giant—but notably, Elon Musk didn’t grace the occasion. Analysts stated that his absence wasn’t random but a deliberate move, and it says a lot about how Tesla is approaching India.

Tesla's initial plans

Tesla is entering India slowly—and carefully. The American EV maker is beginning sales through imports, not local manufacturing. That’s important because India imposes some of the highest import duties in the world, especially on electric cars.

For a product like the Tesla Model Y, which costs over $40,000, the applicable tax is 100%. The e-car's ex-showroom Mumbai prices are in the range of Rs 59–67 lakh. That makes the car far more expensive here than it is in most other countries.

Tesla's strategy vis-à-vis government's expectations

Musk has been candid about his concerns. He’s said Tesla won’t build a factory in India unless the government first allows it to sell and service imported vehicles at a competitive price. India, on the other hand, wants Tesla to commit to local production before offering tax breaks. The two sides haven’t reached a middle ground yet.

Why didn't Musk turn up?

Because of the aforementioned reasons, Musk likely felt it wasn’t the right time for a high-profile visit. Showing up at the launch might have raised expectations or sent the wrong message—that Tesla was all in, when in reality, it’s still testing the waters, according to industry sources.

Musk's other priorities

Industry analysts reckon that there’s also the matter of priorities. Musk had earlier planned a trip to India, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But that visit was postponed. Instead, he traveled to China—where Tesla already has factories and a massive customer base. India, by contrast, is still at the starting line.

However, Tesla is moving ahead here. It’s setting up showrooms, hiring staff, and preparing to sell cars in Delhi next. A visit from Musk isn’t off the table—it’s just on hold, likely until there’s real progress on issues like duties and local production, revealed sources.

