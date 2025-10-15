Why Has China Filed Complaint Against India At WTO?

According to a Reuters report, China lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, challenging India's subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries.

The Chinese commerce ministry's statement asserted that these Indian measures grant domestic industries an unfair competitive advantage and are detrimental to China's interests. The ministry added that China intends to implement "firm measures" to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of its own domestic industries.

The Core Conflict: Local Manufacturing vs. Global Trade Rules

The disagreement centers on India's aggressive policy push to transform its automotive market—the world's third-largest—into a self-reliant hub for clean transportation. China argues that India's policies are protectionist, aiming for import substitution, which is largely prohibited under global trade agreemen

Background on India's EV Sector Growth

India stands as the world's third-largest automobile market, contributing around 7% to its national GDP. The country is actively transitioning toward electric mobility, driven by a combination of technological progress, renewable energy integration, and efforts to localise battery production. In the fiscal year 2024-25, EVs represented 7.5% of total vehicle sales in India, with electric two-wheelers dominating at 60% of that share. This growth aligns with broader goals to reduce emissions and enhance urban sustainability, particularly through electrifying public transport, where plans include deploying 14,000 electric buses by 2026.

India’s overarching strategy aims for rapid EV adoption: targeting 80% EV adoption in two- and three-wheelers, 40% in buses, and 30% in private cars by 2030.

China's WTO complaint scrutinises a suite of financial incentives and mandates designed to foster domestic manufacturing.

Key Government Subsidies and Initiatives

India's push for EVs relies on several targeted programs. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme, backed by a Rs 10,000 crore allocation, provides incentives for manufacturers and buyers, boosting sales in two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and buses.

Complementing this is the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which encourages domestic manufacturing, including Rs 18,100 crore for advanced chemistry cells to cut import reliance.

More recently, the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme, with Rs 10,900 crore over two years (2024-2026), focuses on green mobility and ecosystem development. It includes Rs 2,000 crore for installing 72,000 charging stations across cities, highways, and industrial areas.

Additionally, the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars (SPMEPCI) offers reduced import duties to attract global manufacturers, requiring a minimum Rs 4,150 crore investment and aiming for 50% domestic value addition within five years.

Other measures include the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme for broader incentives, a GST reduction to 5% on EVs and charging equipment, the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme for 10,000 electric buses under public-private partnerships, and the EV Mitra Scheme to streamline subsidy claims and raise awareness.

Challenges in India's EV Adoption

Despite these efforts, hurdles persist. High upfront costs make EVs 20-30% pricier than traditional vehicles, limiting access for many. Charging infrastructure remains sparse, with only one public station per 135 EVs, far below global norms. India imports over 90% of its lithium-ion batteries, exposing the sector to supply risks.

Regulatory shifts, such as changes in duties and tax policies, add uncertainty, while consumer concerns like range anxiety and limited model variety slow uptake.

WTO Subsidy Framework and Implications

Under WTO rules, subsidies are categorised into boxes based on their trade impact. Green box subsidies are minimally distorting, covering areas like research and environmental programs without production limits.

Blue box measures involve production caps to qualify for exemptions. Amber box subsidies, however, are seen as trade-distorting and must be reduced if they exceed certain thresholds, as they can unfairly advantage domestic producers.

India's EV incentives, aimed at building local capacity and sustainability, may fall under scrutiny depending on their classification. This complaint underscores tensions in global trade, where support for emerging green technologies can intersect with competitive interests.

What Happens Next: The Dispute Settlement Path

The WTO dispute settlement process is structured and begins with mandatory consultations.

Consultations: The two countries must first hold a period of dialogue to attempt to resolve the matter bilaterally. This stage can last up to 60 days.

Panel Establishment: If no agreement is reached during consultations, China can request that the WTO establish a dispute settlement panel to adjudicate the complaint.

Adjudication and Ruling: The panel will review evidence and issue a ruling, which can take several months. If the panel finds India’s policies violate the SCM Agreement, New Delhi would be required to modify or withdraw the subsidies.