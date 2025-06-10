Why Has Maharashtra FDA Ordered Shutdown Of Blinkit Dark Store In Pune?

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the closure of a Blinkit dark store located in Pune’s Balewadi area, citing a series of regulatory violations, as per media reports. This action comes amid heightened scrutiny of quick commerce platforms and their compliance with food safety regulations.

According to an ANI Report, the store in question—operated by Energy Darkstore Services near Mitcon College—had been functioning without a valid food business licence, a mandatory requirement under Section 31(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006. While the company had applied for the licence in June 2024, it reportedly failed to furnish the necessary documentation, leading authorities to classify its operations as unauthorized.

What triggered the move?

Inspections carried out by the FDA revealed alarming “hygiene lapses”, as per media reports. The administration discovered that food items were stored directly on the floor, racks were found to be rusty, and general cleanliness was subpar.

Furthermore, cold storage units lacked valid calibration certificates, and temperature controls were not properly maintained. Additionally, several staff members were seen handling food items without protective caps or hairnets, and pest control records were missing.

Action taken by FDA

Following the June 5 inspection, the FDA issued an immediate closure order to Blinkit’s Balewadi store. The company has been directed to halt all operations at the site until it obtains the necessary licence and addresses the listed deficiencies. A follow-up inspection will determine whether the store can resume service.

Impact of store closure

The shutdown has disrupted local deliveries, with Blinkit having to reassign nearly 40 delivery partners to nearby stores, as per media reports. This has caused logistical challenges, increased delivery times, and impacted the earnings of delivery workers. Consumers in the area also reported delays, with average delivery times rising from the usual 8 minutes to nearly 15 minutes.

Bigger step towards food safety