Why India Not China Faces Secondary Tariff Threat Over Buying Russian Oil: Marco Rubio Clarifies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has clarified why Washington has refrained from imposing secondary sanctions on China, Russia’s largest oil buyer, even as India faces steep tariffs, including a 25 per cent duty on its trade with Moscow.

As per media reports, speaking to Fox Business on Sunday, Rubio said the bulk of Russian oil imported by China is being refined and then resold in the global market. Imposing sanctions on Chinese refiners, he warned, would increase the global oil prices.

“Well, if you look at the oil that's going to China and being refined, a lot of that is then being sold back into Europe. Europe's also buying natural gas still. Now, there are countries trying to wean themselves off it, but there's more Europe can do with regard to their own sanctions,” Rubio said, citing media reports.

Could Sanctions Increase Global Oil Prices?

Further, Rubio cautioned that targeting Chinese refiners with secondary sanctions could have far-reaching consequences.

“If you put secondary sanctions on a country, let's say you were to go after the oil sales of Russian oil to China, well, China just refines that oil. That oil is then sold into the global marketplace, and anyone who's buying that oil would be paying more for it or, if it doesn't exist, would have to find an alternative source for it,” he said.

He also noted that European nations, which buy refined Russian oil from China, have privately raised concerns about any punitive steps against Beijing.