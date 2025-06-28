Why India’s Govt Wants Two Helmets Per Bike Purchase—New Safety Rules Explained

The Indian government has proposed a major amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, aimed at significantly boosting road safety for two-wheeler riders and passengers. According to a draft notification released on June 23, 2025, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) plans to make it mandatory for two-wheeler manufacturers to supply two helmets at the time of vehicle purchase.



This new rule, once finalized, will come into effect three months after its publication in the official gazette. The move targets improving safety for both riders and pillion passengers, who are often seen riding without helmets despite the proven risks.



As per the official draft notification, manufacturers will be required to provide two protective headgears that conform to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications. This ensures that the supplied helmets meet strict quality and safety standards. However, the rule exempts individuals who are covered under specific exemptions detailed in Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act.



In a further push for safer roads, the Ministry has also proposed another key measure: from January 1, 2026, all new L2 category two-wheelers—those with engine capacity above 50cc or capable of speeds exceeding 50 km/h—must be equipped with Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS). The ABS systems will need to comply with Indian Standard IS14664:2010, enhancing braking performance, improving control during sudden stops, and reducing the risk of skidding.

These proposed changes reflect the government's ongoing commitment to reducing road accident fatalities and injuries, especially since two-wheelers account for a significant share of traffic-related deaths in India.



The draft notification is currently open for public feedback for 30 days from its publication date. Citizens, manufacturers, and other stakeholders can send their suggestions or objections to the Ministry at comments-morth@gov.in.

By mandating two helmets at sale and introducing ABS requirements, the government aims to create a safer riding environment and strengthen India's road safety framework.



Also Read: US-India Trade Deal: Who Will Win If Deal Closes?