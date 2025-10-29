Why Is This Tata Sons' Owned NBFC Stock In Focus Today? - Key Details

The shares of Tata Capital Ltd are in focus in trade on October 29, after the company posted its Q2 FY26 results on Tuesday alongside expectations of improved Return on Assets (RoA) as against present levels.

In the quarter ending September 30, Tata Capital's net profit surged by 11% to Rs 1,097 crore from Rs 990 crore in the previous quarter.

The financial services provider stock's Net Interest Income (NII) or core income rose by 4.8% from the last quarter and 17.3% from the same quarter previous year to Rs 3,004 crore.

The provisions declined 15% sequentially to Rs 773 crore, however, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, they went up by 44.7%.

Tata Capital's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 2.43 lakh crore in Q2FY26, up 3% from Rs 2.37 lakh crore on June 30, 2025.

The retail and SME segments constituted around 88% of its gross loan book, while the retail unsecured loans accounted for 11.6%.

What's Tata Capital's Guidance For FY26?

The AUM growth is expected to be between 18% and 20%. Excluding Tata Motors Finance, the growth could be between 22% to 25%, from the current 22% growth.

Cost-to-income ratio is said to be between 38% to 39% from 39.7% currently

Return on Assets (RoA) may rise to 2% to 2.1% from 1.9%

Credit costs to be nearly 1.2% from the present 1.3%

Net profit fell 3% this quarter, but management sees full year growth of 35%

Tata Capital MD & CEO Rajiv Sabharwal said, "We aim to achieve a turnaround in the Motor Finance business and return to profitability by Q4 FY26."

Shares of Tata Capital closed 0.5% up at Rs 330.6 apiece, marginally above its listing price of Rs 330 apiece on Tuesday, October 28.