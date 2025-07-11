Why JP Power Shares Surge 8% to Hit a One-Year High?

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) jumped almost 8% on Friday, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 24.86 on the NSE. The sharp rise has caught the attention of retail investors and market analysts, who are now closely watching what’s driving the rally.

AGM and deal buzz

Investor confidence improved after JP Power’s Annual General Meeting on July 5, where key proposals were approved without issues. Adding to the positive mood is fresh speculation that the Adani Group may acquire Jaiprakash Associates, which owns around 24% of JP Power. According to market analysts, any movement on this front is being viewed as a potential game-changer.

While neither side has confirmed anything officially, the rumours alone have pushed the stock higher—mainly driven by retail investors hoping for consolidation in the power and infrastructure sector.

Strong buying momentum

JP Power’s stock is showing strong upward momentum. It’s trading well above both short- and long-term average levels, indicating steady buying. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) close to 85, analysts say the stock may be overbought—but demand remains strong.

Heavy trading volumes

Over 3.6 crore JP Power shares were traded on the BSE today (on 11th July)—much higher than the usual daily volume, according to a media report. This spike in activity shows rising interest from all types of investors, especially traders looking to benefit from the stock’s short-term rally.

A broader uptrend

JP Power has posted strong gains in recent months—rising over 50% in the past six months and nearly 28% in the first week of July alone. This sharp rise is largely due to a broader rally in power and infrastructure stocks, as investors shift money into more affordable options

About the company

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JP Power) is a homegrown power company involved in the generation and distribution of electricity, primarily through hydro and thermal power plants. It is part of the Jaypee Group, a large infrastructure conglomerate.