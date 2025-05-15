Why May 16 Has Been Declared a Bank Holiday — The Reason Will Surprise You

The state of Sikkim will observe a public holiday on Thursday, May 16, to celebrate Statehood Day, marking half a century since its historic accession to the Indian Union in 1975. The occasion holds deep significance for the people of Sikkim, symbolising the state’s democratic transition and its unique place within the Indian republic.

A government notification confirmed that all government offices, schools, and banks will remain closed on Thursday as part of the official observance. Cultural programmes, parades, and commemorative events are planned across the state, with Gangtok—the capital—set to host the main celebrations.

Historical significance

Prior to 1975, Sikkim was a constitutional monarchy ruled by the Chogyal dynasty. However, growing calls for democratic reform and closer integration with India led to a landmark referendum in April of that year. In an overwhelming mandate, the people of Sikkim voted to abolish the monarchy and join the Indian Union.

On May 16, 1975, the Indian Parliament formalised the move through the 36th Constitutional Amendment, granting Sikkim full statehood and making it the 22nd state of India.

This marked the beginning of a new political and developmental era for the region—one rooted in democratic governance and constitutional rights.

A milestone year

This year’s golden jubilee makes the celebration especially significant. The state government is expected to highlight Sikkim’s achievements over the last five decades, with a focus on infrastructure development, youth initiatives, and future growth plans.

Residents, especially the younger generation, are being encouraged to engage with the history and legacy of Statehood Day—not just as a day off, but as a chance to reflect on Sikkim’s place in the national fabric.