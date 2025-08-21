Why Meta Suddenly Froze AI Hiring After A Billion-Dollar Talent Hunt

The duration of the freeze was not communicated internally, though exceptions may be allowed with explicit approval from Meta’s Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, the sources said as mentioned in a report by WSJ.



A Meta spokesperson confirmed the freeze, calling it “basic organizational planning” following a wave of hires and budget discussions. “We are creating a solid structure for our new superintelligence efforts after bringing people on board and undertaking yearly budgeting and planning exercises,” the spokesperson said as mentioned in a report by WSJ.



Zuckerberg’s Personal Push in the AI Talent Wars

Meta has been the most aggressive recruiter in the AI talent race this year, often outbidding rivals like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and Apple. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg personally led the charge after the April release of Meta’s latest Llama language model fell short of expectations.



Following the disappointment, Zuckerberg directly approached top researchers with emails and WhatsApp messages, offering deals in the range of $100 million in total compensation. In one high-profile case, he courted Andrew Tulloch, co-founder of Thinking Machines Lab, with a package worth as much as $1.5 billion. Tulloch declined.



Meta ultimately hired more than 20 employees from OpenAI, at least 13 from Google, three from Apple, three from Elon Musk’s xAI, and two from Anthropic.



Billion-Dollar Stakes in AI Leadership

To lead its AI efforts, Meta tapped Alexandr Wang, co-founder of Scale AI, securing him by paying $14 billion for a stake in his company. Zuckerberg also recruited former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, co-founder of Safe Superintelligence, by offering to buy into their venture firm.



These hires signaled Meta’s commitment to building “superintelligence”—AI systems capable of outperforming humans in complex cognitive tasks. All of the work is now organized under a new umbrella: Meta Superintelligence Labs.



Four Pillars of Meta’s AI Strategy

As part of the restructuring, Meta divided its AI division into four teams, sources told The Wall Street Journal:

TBD Lab (Superintelligence): Hosts many of the new hires and focuses on advanced AI.

AI Products: Works on integrating AI into Meta’s consumer-facing platforms.

Infrastructure: Builds the backbone to support large-scale AI systems.

Fundamental AI Research (FAIR): Handles long-term, exploratory projects and remains largely untouched by the shakeup.