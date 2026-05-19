Why This PSU Energy Stock Rallied Nearly 4% After Q4 Results

Indraprastha Gas Share Price: The shares of city gas distribution major Indraprastha Gas rose as much as 3.86% to hit an intraday high of Rs 157.50 apiece on Tuesday, May 19, after posting its Q4 FY26 results.

In the quarter ended March, the company posted a a 21% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 277.08 crore due to surge in input gas costs and supply-side pressures linked to West Asia disruptions.

The company's revenue from operations for the Q4 rose 6% to Rs 4,571.49 crore as compared to Rs 4,322.71 crore a year earlier.

The revenue stood at Rs 4,162.6 crore, while the EBITDA was reported at Rs 422.9 crore

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On a sequential basis, net profit plummeted 22.7% to Rs 277.1 crore from Rs 358 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a YoY basis, Indraprastha Gas reported a 4% growth in overall sales volume for FY2025–26 compared with the previous financial year.

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CNG sales volume rose 4%, while within the PNG segment, domestic PNG increased 9%, and industrial and commercial PNG grew 5%.

The average daily gas sale for the year increased to 9.39 mmscmd in FY26 from 8.99 mmscmd in the previous year.

In the quarter under consideration, the company reported a 6% YoY growth in overall sales volume as compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Average daily sales rose to 9.69 mmscmd from 9.18 mmscmd in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, CNG volume grew 5% year-on-year, while PNG volume increased 6%. Gross sales value for the quarter stood at ₹4,571.49 crore compared with ₹4,322.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a 6% increase.

Indraprastha Gas Final Dividend Details

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of 75%, translating to ₹1.50 per equity share of face value ₹2, for FY25–26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.