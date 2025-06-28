Why Will This Renewable Energy Stock Be In Focus On Monday?

Servotech Share Price: The stock price of Servotech Renewable Power System will be in focus on Monday, June 30, 2025, after the firm announced conversion of 10,000 warrants into an equal number of equity shares.

The largets manufacturer of solar solutions informed that it will allot 10 lakh equity shares each with a face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Re 83.40 apiece, inclusive of a premium of Re 82.40 to Coeus Global Oppurtunities Fund. The allotment was made receiving Rs 6.25 crore, at Rs 62.55 per warrant, which is 75 per cent of the issue price.

The allotment was approved by the Sub-Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday, June 27, 2025. This is part of a larger allotment of 89 lakh warrants issued on January 6, 2024, on a preferential basis to non-promoters under the public category.

After teh latest conversion, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund has increased its shareholding in the company from 10 lakh shares to 20 lakh shares, now holding a 0.88 per cent equity stake in Servotech Renewable Power System.

As a result of this allotment, the company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital has risen from Rs 22.48 crore to Rs 22.58 crore.

Servotech Renewable Power System is involved in the business of renewable energy solutions, and the company has recently been making headlines due to its capital-raising initiatives and ongoing growth in the green energy segment.

The renewable energy stock could react to this development when the Indian stock market opens on Monday.

Servotech's Share Price Movement