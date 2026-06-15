Why Yellow Metal Rates Are Surging After 14-Point US-Iran Peace Deal?

Gold Prices Today: Gold rates and silver rates in India are expected to continue their uptrend after the United States and Iran agreed upon a preliminary peace agreement to end the West Asia conflict, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and launch a new round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

MCX gold and silver price are likely to follow the bullish sentiment in global bullion market. Spot gold surged by over 2.5% to trade above $4,300 per ounce and spot silver zoomed by over 4% to trade above $70.5 per ounce, according to a gold price tracking site.

Meanwhile, oil prices declined to a 2-month low. Brent Crude fell 5% to $83 per barrel and US WTI Crude Oil nosedived 6% to trade nearly $80 per barrel.

Advertisement

Concerns related to inflationary pressures, the energy crisis and rate hike trajectories have eased as a result of the US-Iran peace deal.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Tasnim news agency that negotiations for a final peace deal will be held during a 60-day period, hinged upon Washington fulfilling its commitments, including ending hostilities, lifting the blockade, and releasing frozen assets. The deal also includes a cease of hostilities in Lebanon, per Iranian media reports.

Advertisement