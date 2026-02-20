Will AI Revenues Surpass Artificial Intelligence-Centric Investments In 2026?

Major tech companies have recently announced a ramp up in their capital expenditure plans for 2026 and are now expected to exceed $630 billion this year, according to an ING report. | Image: Freepik

With AI being the one of the most relevant buzzwords right at the start of 2026, several tailwinds continue favouring artificial intelligence such as investment in digital infrastructure and new applications within the healthcare sector, especially in the 'Global South'.

Last year, AI dominated not just in the sphere of tech but across financial markets

According to Morgan Stanley, AI stocks have driven roughly three-quarters of S&P 500 returns since the launch of ChatGPT. Beyond markets, AI and the multi-trillion-dollar investments around it have become an anchor of economic growth.

Major big tech companies have recently announced a ramp up in their capital expenditure plans for 2026 and are now expected to exceed $630 billion this year.

By 2025, investors had already put nearly $2 trillion into this technology boom. To put that in perspective, the Apollo programme that ultimately brought humankind to the moon is estimated to have cost around $298 billion in today’s dollars.

For Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, demand remains “sky high”, and current investment levels appear both appropriate and sustainable.

Yet at the same time, free cash flow growth is becoming a challenge for the major hyperscalers, who are increasingly turning to debt financed capex. This adds vulnerability to the broader financial system should expected returns fail to materialise.

Monetisation is improving, but it's still far from matching the scale of investment. The central uncertainty for 2026 is whether revenues rise fast enough to justify this capital intensity, or whether slowing cash flows and growing reliance on debt signal early limits.

Major AI Investment Announcements

Recently, global giants from Microsoft to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced AI-centric investments to place the artificial intelligence spotlight on India in the global south.

While RIL Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani announced Rs 10 lakh crore investment to reduce high computing costs, Microsoft will infuse $50 billion by 2030 to build AI infrastructure across Global South economies, especially India.