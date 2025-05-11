Will Banks Be Closed on Buddha Purnima, May 12? Check the Full RBI Bank Holiday List for May 2025

Bank Holidays In May: In the upcoming week, bank customers should be prepared for an extended weekend as banks are bound to remain closed for two consecutive days- Sunday and Monday. Banks across all states in this south Asian nation remain shut on May 11 on account of a weekly off, and on May 12, due to religious festivities pertaining to Buddha Purnima.

Further, banks will remain closed on six RBI-declared holidays in May 2025, along with all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Check out the full list of upcoming bank holidays next week and for the rest of May.

Bank Holidays Between May 11–18, 2025

- May 11 (Sunday): All banks, including SBI, will be closed due to the regular weekly holiday.

- May 12 (Monday): It's expected that banks across multiple cities, including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain closed in observance of Buddha Purnima.

- May 16 (Friday): Banks in Sikkim will be closed in observance of State Day.

- May 18 (Sunday): Stipulated weekly off for all banks.

Bank Holidays in May 2025- Know about every upcoming holiday

- May 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday — banks will remain closed.

- May 25 (Sunday): Weekly holiday — all banks will be shut.

- May 26 (Monday): Banks in Tripura will be closed to mark the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

- May 29 (Thursday): Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain shut for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

With several regional holidays and weekend breaks yet to come in May, it’s advisable for customers to plan in advance and complete every pertinent banking tasks early on.

What to do when banks are shut?

On such days, customers can avail services via net banking, ATMs, and mobile banking application. These facilities are made available regardless of banking holidays. This remains un-interrupted unless a case of technical glitch or maintenance issue arises.