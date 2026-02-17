"Whether it's defence, clean energy, space, or emerging technologies, we will connect our industries and innovators in every field," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: X

After having deliberated with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, February 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed the deepening ties betwee France and India as “partnership of the people.”

"With the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, we are transforming our strategic partnership into a Partnership of the People," PM Modi said.

Further, he noted that, whether it's “defence, clean energy, space, or emerging technologies, we will connect our industries and innovators in every field.”

On enhancing trade ties, he said, “We will build strong networks between startups and MSMEs. We will facilitate exchanges between our students and researchers, and we will also establish new centres for joint innovation."

Meanwhile, Macron said that how India and France think in terms of trade is alike, while congratulating PM Modi for inking the ‘Mother of all deals’ with the European Union.

While noting that India-France ties was based on “trust, openness, and ambition”, he revealed that this partnership was elevated today to a Special Strategic Partnership, granting it a new status.

“We firmly believe in the rule of law, and we've demonstrated this over the past few years. Whether it's IMEC, which we jointly launched and or whether we're talking about artificial intelligence or the International Solar Alliance, we've taken several initiatives together over the past eight years,” he said.

Earlier today, the world leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues and review progress in the India-France strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Modi travelled to Mumbai for the meeting with Macron, who landed in India's financial capital with his wife, Brigitte, around midnight on Monday for his fourth visit to India since taking office in 2017.