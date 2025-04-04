Will Donald Trump’s Tariffs Shatter Indian Economy?

The US has implemented a significant tariff hike, raising its effective tariff rate from approximately 2% to over 23%. India is now subject to a 26% tariff, while China faces an even harsher 54%. This drastic increase has sparked concerns about a possible global recession, higher financial risk premia, and disinflationary pressures on emerging markets (EM), including India.



A New Phase in the Trade War

As per a report by Emkay describes this as a "pivotal turning point for EM assets in the coming months," with heightened sentiment risks and capital outflows. The potential for de-escalation exists, but the severity of the move signals a tougher stance from the US.



India’s Growth and Inflation Under Pressure

India's economy, though relatively less dependent on US exports than other Asian peers, will not be immune to these trade shocks. India’s exports to the US account for approximately 2% of GDP . According to Emkay’s analysis, the 26% tariff could lead to a decline in India’s US exports by $30-33 billion, equivalent to 0.8-0.9% of GDP.



While it is too soon to formally revise growth estimates, risks to India’s FY26 GDP growth target of 6.5% are now tilted to the downside. Lower global commodity prices and excess supply from China could create a disinflationary impulse for Indian industries.



India’s Top-15 Export Items to the US (FY24)





Export Item USD Billion Share in India's Exports to US (%) Electronics 11.1 14.3 Gems and Jewelry 9.9 12.8 Pharma Products 8.1 10.4 Nuclear Reactors, Parts, Machinery, etc 6.2 8.0 Refined Petroleum Products 5.8 7.5 Articles of Iron and Steel 2.8 3.6 Textile Articles 2.8 3.6 Auto and Auto Components 2.6 3.4 Non-Knitted Apparel 2.5 3.2

Organic Chemicals 2.4 3.1 Knitted Apparel 2.2 2.9 Seafood 1.9 2.5 Plastics 1.4 1.9 Miscellaneous Chemical Goods 1.3 1.6 Furniture and Accessories 1.1 1.4 Total Exports to the US 78 100%

India Better Positioned Than Asian Peers but Faces Challenges

Compared to Asian counterparts, India is relatively less exposed to the US tariff hike. However, it is unlikely to remain decoupled from a broader cyclical downturn. China’s response to the trade war could particularly impact India through excess industrial capacity and aggressive dumping in the global market.



Some industries might find pockets of opportunity if India can swiftly capitalize on shifts in global supply chains. According to Emkay, the least exposed sectors include Textiles & Apparel, Pharma, and Footwear, whereas Auto and Jewelry are likely to suffer the most.



Global Implications: Recession Fears Rise

The tariff escalation is expected to heighten global uncertainty, increasing the probability of a US-led recession. The trade war’s consequences could lead to lower corporate profit margins in the US and higher inflation by up to 1.5 percentage points. With the possibility of stagflation emerging, financial market volatility is expected to surge.



Key Global Trends to Watch:

The US Dollar ‘Smile’ Comeback – Given its anti-cyclical nature, the USD is expected to strengthen amid economic uncertainty.

Currency Wars – China, as the most affected country, could aggressively use the CNY as a policy tool to maintain competitiveness.

Rising Risk Premia for EM Assets – Emerging markets are likely to see increased capital flight and heightened financial stress.

Higher Market Volatility – Equities and interest rates are expected to experience sharp fluctuations due to heightened global trade tensions.





Industry-Specific Impact in India

Sector Impact Stocks Positively Impacted Stocks Negatively Impacted Pharma Neutral to Positive Dr Reddy's, Lupin, Cipla, Sun Pharma NA Chemicals Mildly Positive SRF, NFIL, Aarti NA Autos Negative (Higher Tariffs on Components) NA TTMT, BHFC, SAMIL, Suprajit Metals & Mining Negative (Global Slowdown Concerns) NA HNDL, VEDL, NACL, TATA, JSTL, JSP, SAIL, GRAV Logistics Negligible Direct Impact (Potential Benefit from Lower Oil Prices) VRL Logistics NA