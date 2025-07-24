Will ED Raid On Anil Ambani’s Companies Impact Reliance Power & Reliance Infra? Here’s What Companies Said

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) found several problems in how Yes Bank gave loans to RAAGA companies. | Image: Reuters

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted a large-scale search operation across 35 premises, targeting 50 companies and over 25 individuals in connection with an alleged Rs 3,000 crore money laundering case involving the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RAAGA Companies), official sources told ANI.

The operation is part of a wider investigation that began after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a First Information Report (FIR) against RAAGA companies. The ED is probing allegations of loan fraud, bribery, and financial misappropriation involving Yes Bank loans between 2017 and 2019.

According to ED officials, the investigation reveals a well-planned scheme to syphon off public funds by cheating banks, investors, shareholders, and financial institutions. “The offence of bribing bank officials, including the promoter of Yes Bank Limited, is also under the scanner,” officials told ANI.

Loans Diverted, Rules Flouted

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) found several problems in how Yes Bank gave loans to RAAGA companies. Some loans were approved through back-dated documents and without proper credit checks or thorough review.

In many cases, funds were moved to related companies and shell entities, and some loans were even given on or before the loan application date.

There was also evergreening of loans and false financial reporting. Additionally, many of the borrowing companies had the same directors and addresses, which raised concerns about their legitimacy.

RHFL Spike Under SEBI and ED Scanner

The ED is also examining transactions of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) flagged a dramatic jump in corporate loans — from Rs 3,742.60 crore in FY 2017–18 to Rs 8,670.80 crore in FY 2018–19.

Officials said this rapid expansion came with irregular approvals, process deviations, and other possible illegalities, which now form a key part of the broader probe.

Reliance Infrastructure & Reliance Power Issue Clarifications

In response to media reports linking group companies to the ED investigation, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power have both issued official statements denying any involvement or impact.

Reliance Infrastructure said the enforcement action has "absolutely no impact on its business operations, financial performance, or stakeholders." The company clarified that it is a separate and independent listed entity with no financial or business linkage to either RCOM or RHFL.

It also pointed out that Anil Ambani is not on the Board of Reliance Infrastructure and that the matters under investigation are over a decade old, with RCOM already undergoing insolvency proceedings and RHFL resolved by the Supreme Court.

Similarly, Reliance Power stated that it is not connected to the transactions under scrutiny and that its business remains unaffected. It emphasised that Anil Ambani does not hold a board position and that the company is committed to its growth plans and creating value for its shareholders.

What Lies Ahead

While Anil Ambani has not been formally named in the ED’s charges yet, the widening probe into his group’s past financial activities, especially through shell companies and questionable loans, puts his business empire under serious scrutiny.

With inputs from multiple regulators, including the National Housing Bank, SEBI, NFRA, and Bank of Baroda, the investigation could potentially evolve into one of India’s largest financial fraud cases.