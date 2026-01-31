Will Increase Speed Of Prosperous, Young And Self Reliant India Under PM Modi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Raipur: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday asserted that the upcoming Union Budget would accelerate the process of building a prosperous, self-reliant and developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chouhan was speaking to the reporters in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, from where he is set to visit Durg and hold a dialogue with the local farmers.

"A prosperous, self-reliant and developed India is being made under the guidance of PM Modi. This budget will increase its speed," Chouhan said. The Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend. FM Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history.

Furthermore, Chouhan said that he will meet with local farmers and review the farming practices adopted by the Chhattisgarh Yuva Pragatisheel Kisan Sangh in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Saturday. He stated that Chhattisgarh is widely recognised for progressive farming and that the state's progressive farmers had long invited him to observe their work.

"Today, I have come to this sacred land of Chhattisgarh to interact with farmers. I will be visiting farmers in Durg district, where highly progressive farming is practised. For a long time, Chhattisgarh Yuva Pragatisheel Kisan Sangh have been inviting me to come and see their work, and today I will do so. I will also hold discussions with them and later participate in the farmers' fair, because a farmers' fair serves as a bridge of dialogue between the government and farmers, and I will hold discussions there as well," Chouhan told reporters.

Advertisement

He further said that youths who had earlier visited Delhi under the Young Leaders Dialogue initiative have also been invited to participate in the interaction. "Under the Young Leaders Dialogue initiative, some youths from here have gone to Delhi, and I have also invited them, because young people have many kinds of ideas, and I will interact with them too," Chouhan said.

Chouhan accused the Congress of opposing development measures while speaking on the ongoing VB G RAM Act issue, stating that the government had increased employment days from 100 to 125. "The Congress's work is to oppose... We have increased the number of days of employment from 100 to 125, but they are opposing it. Every penny will be used for the development of villages," said Chouhan.